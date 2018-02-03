Aviation analytics is a computational methodology, which provides statistical information of historical flights, weather forecast, real-time flight data, and historical airport operational data to the end users. Aviation analytics helps organizations to develop analytical solution in order to cater future demand such as needs of customer. Increasing emphasis over analytics solutions, increase in air-traffic, need to improve operational efficiency, and high volume of data are some major factors responsible for growth of aviation analytics market. However, unavailability of skilled workforce might hinder the market growth. Increasing adoption of analytics within aviation industry would offer profitable opportunities for the market in coming years. The market is highly consolidated owing to few market leaders. Technological advancement is the prime strategy adopted by the market leaders to improve their market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge out as the leading market in terms of revenue, owing to increased air traffic in countries such as China and Japan.

Aviation Analytics Market Research Objective

To explain the definition and scope of the research study based on end user, application, business function, component and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for 2016 to 2024

• Market size breakdown for each of the segments and regions analyzed

• Insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the analysis period

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate eminent investment opportunities

• Porter’s Five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of the business environment

• Identification of the aviation analytics market trends in current scenario as well as growth indicators

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the aviation analytics industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters

Aviation Analytics Market Segmentation

By End Users

• Airlines

• Airports

• Others

By Applications

• Flight Risk Management

• Inventory Management

• Fuel Management

• Revenue Management

• Customer Analytics

• Navigation Services

By Business Functions

• Sales & Marketing

• Finance

• Maintenance, Repair & Operations

• Supply Chain

By Component

• Service

• Software

Aviation Analytics Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

