Automotive Electronic Control Unit market has been estimated to garner a revenue of $33.66 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $55.97 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2024.power steering systems generated the highest revenue in the AECU market.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit, also called as AECU, is an embedded system that controls one or more of the electrical system or subsystems in a transport vehicle. AECU is responsible for monitoring all aspects of engine operation, making adjustments based on driver input, and more. It reads the amount of airflow entering the engine to adjust the throttle and it controls the Check Engine Lights. It also manages ignition timing, idle speed, variable valve timing and electronic valve control. One of the most demanding electronic parts of an automobile is the engine control unit. Modern electric cars rely on power electronics for the main propulsion motor control, as well as managing the battery system. Future autonomous cars will rely on powerful computer systems, an array of sensors, networking, and satellite navigation, all of which will require electronics.

Market Dynamics

Stringent automotive guidelines proposed by the governments in various countries, particularly in Europe and North America have led to a considerable growth in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market. Enhancement in the features of electronic components and technologies of the emerging electrical vehicle industry, in order to augment the passenger comfort level, will act as a driver to the growth of the market. Driver safety, security concerns, effortless driving and minimum maintenance are also some of the factors driving the growth of AECU market globally.

High functionality required to control the rising communication options between electronic components has increased the complexity of the system. Moreover, low awareness about subsystems and difficulty of OEMs in maintaining & managing the embedded controller enabled process might act as a restraint for market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive electronic control unit market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. By technology, the market is segmented as transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system and body controls system. By application, the market is categorized as Utility Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe led the AECU market in 2016. Engine management segment is supposed to witness the highest growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Some major market players are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi, Automotive PLC, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Lear Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Magneti Marelli Spa and Pektron Group Limited.

