The air management system is an advanced system that enables a safe, healthy and comfortable environment during flight. Air management system includes electrical as well as pneumatic systems. Global air management system market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy growth rate owing to the technological advancement in air management system, requirement of effective thermal management system, and need for safer operating conditions in freezing conditions. However, high cost of the system might hinder the market growth. Rising demand for business jets would provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. The market is competitive due to the presence of several players. Product quality, cost and reliability are the prime elements creating competition between the vendors. North America is expected to lead the market in the upcoming years.

Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on component, system, platform, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the air management system market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the air management system industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Market Segmentation

By Component

On-Board Oxygen Generation System

• Sensors

• Valves

• Air Cycle Machines

• Heat Exchangers

• Air Separator Modules

• Control and Monitoring Electronic Units

• Air Mixers

• Condenser and Evaporator

By System

Thermal Management System

• Engine Bleed Air System

• Oxygen System

• Fuel Tank Inerting System

• Cabin Pressure Control System

• Ice Protection System

By Platform

Fixed Wings

• Rotary Wings

By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

