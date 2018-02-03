Adenna recently made an announcement concerning continued expansions made to its dealer support page, located on its website at https://www.adenna.com/dealer-support/ . The company stated that it is continuing to expand this page as a way to help Adenna dealers everywhere. Adenna indicated that the expanded dealer services include a claim form. According to the claim form, every effort is made to ensure that all orders are picked correctly and shipped according to customers’ purchase orders. Adenna went on to mention that all freight logistics are coordinated with selected and authorized logistics carriers.

Adenna also mentioned that its expanded dealer support page includes links to several other documents. Adenna stated that these links include a blank purchase order, a credit application form, a return goods and warranty policy, a return goods authorization form (RGA), a product image agreement, an Adenna medical gloves flyer, an Adenna auto mechanic gloves flyer, an Adenna industrial and food service gloves flyer, an Adenna sterilization pouches flyer, The Dental Advisor review of Precision and Miracle gloves, The Dental Advisor review of Adenna’s sterilization pouches, and its new product catalog. Adenna shared that all of these documents are intended to better help dealers execute their day-to-day tasks.

Adenna also announced that all forms on the expanded dealer support site are available for download, and Adenna encourages dealers to save them for their files. Adenna mentioned that it realizes the importance of all of its dealers, and is glad to be able to help them in whatever way possible. Adenna stated that it views its dealers as an integral part of its team.

Adenna closed the announcement by providing information about its operations. Adenna stated that it has been marketing and distributing a wide variety of hand protection and healthcare products since 1997. The company also indicated that it distributes its products worldwide. In its concluding remarks, Adenna stated that it serves the needs of customers across a variety of industries, including the healthcare, dental, automotive, industrial, laboratory, law enforcement, safety, tattoo, sanitary maintenance, and veterinary care industries. Reviews of the hand protection company may be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Adenna+LLC/@34.0309251,-117.5861543,11.07z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1slatex+gloves+manufacturers+irvine+california!3m4!1s0x80c33564ced10649:0x6139f0d315fde49f!8m2!3d34.061596!4d-117.557321

CONTACT:

Alex Barnes

Company: Adenna

Address: 201 S. Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA 91761

Tel: (909)510-6999

Email: info@adnna.com

Website: www.adenna.com