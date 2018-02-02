Believe it or not, but the telephone is still one of the most preferred channels meant for communication and free lead generation. But according to present requirement telephone such as other have moved to cloud. And this has subsequently made the task easy. So today it’s easy for businesses to handle the massive traffic of phone calls. Not only this, Cloud-based phone system comes with a box of solutions.

Within simple words, cloud telephony is a technologies which moves the company telephone system in order to cloud-based phone system without any need of PBX.

Do you know –

“Gartner predicts that will by 2020 a client will manage 85% of the relationship with an enterprise without getting together with a human. ”

According to a market survey 95% of businesses are already using cloud telephony

Cloud Telephony played the key function in the emergence and growth of BPO sector in India

According to recent market research, Cloud Telephony market in India is usually expected to touch $1. 8 billion within 2017

Cloud telephony is one of our marketing tools after reading these benefits and facts it will probably be your favorite too.

1 . Speed – Technology is advancing everyday. You can access details or contact anybody within the blink of the eye. Thus you need to pace with the acceleration of technology. Plus cloud telephony allows you to do this. Cloud telephony helps you to overcome the barrier of acceleration.

It is an incredible device which helps you handle huge traffic simply. You don’t have to train your personnel for attending the calls, cloud telephony automated system will take care of this. Moreover, speed is the key reasons why cloud telephony is usually adopted by the majority of the businesses.

2. Contact recording – One more big benefit of cloud telephony is the ability to record the calls. All your sent and received calls are recorded. With this, you can easily track due to the fact which reason clients call frequently.

It also helps you to understand the customer’s needs, requirements and their product preferences. Apart from this, you can also evaluate what’s the top time when clients call you.

3. Easy installation with no maintenance cost – Another plus point of cloud telephony is it supports easy installation without any need of hardware. Our installation process is fast easy and seamless.

The standard telephony system needs a lot of on-premises upkeep but the good news is the fact that cloud telephony only requires low-cost subscriptions. Thus it not directly saves your money.

4. Storage – Cloud telephony ability to integrate with CRM is among the biggest advantages any business can take. Because if the system isn’t going to integrate with CRM then the sales executive have to fill the details manually. This becomes a tiresome job. But with cloud telephony, you don’t have to worry.

Cloud telephony makes it easier for you. Moreover, it acts because mass storage. So , now you need to conserve piles of data files and information on your system. Save almost everything to cloud and access whenever you want them.

5. 24×7 Availability – Occasionally customers call a person even after the office hrs.

So will you miss these potential prospects?

I suppose no one would miss that.

Cloud Telephony enables you to stay accessible 24×7. Doesn’t matter whether you are in the office delete word, you can always be available along with cloud telephony. This will also provide the greater degree of satisfaction to your clients. Never miss the prospect with cloud telephony.

