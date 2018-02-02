Walkie Talkie is a small portable radio set, which is used for receiving and sending voice messages. The device provides direct instant contact, which is considered to be the easy and efficient way of communication that don’t evolve ringing and connecting.

Walkie Talkie Market: Drivers and Restraints

Walkie Talkie is a cheap & effective medium of communication and the walkie talkie device is convenient for short distance communication, owing to which the device is being widely adopted by various security agency, police and defence & military, thus increase in adoption of walkie talkie in various application sector is the major factor driving the growth of the walkie talkie market.

Walkie talkie devices are also used as toys for children, who are too young to use the mobile phone, therefore surge in demand for walkie talkie devices in children entertaining sector is the other factor, spurring the growth of the walkie talkie market.

On the other hand, Limited distance device reach, one sided communication approach, voice breakage and less device battery are the major factor restraining the growth of the walkie talkie market during the forecast period.

Global Walkie Talkie Market: Regional Trend

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR for the Walkie Talkie market, owing to the expansion of retail organized sector in developing economies such as India is the major factor propelling the growth of the walkie talkie market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the walkie talkie market, owing to increase in adoption of walkie talkie device in security sectors. Major players such as Icom America Inc. are collaborating with other players to deliver better walkie talkie solution to police of respective region, which is considered to be the crucial factor driving the growth of the walkie talkie market during the forecast period.

Global Walkie Talkie Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in Walkie Talkie market includes Motorola Solutions, Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Icom America Inc., Hytera Communications, Sepura plc, Tait Communications, Yaesu USA, Entel, Uniden, Kirisun Communications Co., and Quansheng.