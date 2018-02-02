Urinary Catheter is flexible tube, generally made up of silicone, latex or polyurethane, inserted through the tube that carries urine to collect the urine in a drainage bag. Urinary catheters are inserted by doctors or nurses through small opening created to a lower abdomen. With increased stress at workplaces and busy lifestyles of the people worldwide, the number of health disorders such as bladder dysfunction, kidney failure, chronic diseases and other disorders have increased significantly. As a result the prevalence of bladder disorders has increased. With rising cases of bladder disorders the usage of urinary catheters to collect the urine to empty the bladders has escalated over the past few years.

To Get Few Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/832

Among the types of urinary catheters, intermittent catheter accounted for the largest market share and this trend is projected to continue over the next 6 years. Increasing geriatric population segment which is more exposed to urinary incontinence and obesity issues coupled with increasing number of surgical procedures are projected to support the growth in this market over the next 6 years.

The urinary catheters market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing number of hospitals, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, and growing geriatric population

“Global Urinary Catheters Market Covers Segments Such as Application and Product”

Global Urinary Catheters Market by Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Others

Global Urinary Catheters Market by Product

External Catheters

Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

To Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/832

The report on global urinary catheters market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the urinary catheters market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global urinary catheters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Covered in this Report:

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Teleflex Inc.

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Coloplast

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R.Bard, Inc.

To Browse Full Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_urinary_catheters_market