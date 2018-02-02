Esko presents a comprehensive Eye Protection Guide for business owners and workers. The company helps its customers find the most appropriate eyewear.

[NEW PLYMOUTH, 03/01/2018] – From its collection of resources, Esko – a leading provider of safety products and apparel, presents a comprehensive Eye Protection Guide that explains the importance of eye safety to business owners and workers. The company gives its customers a list of things to consider when choosing the most appropriate safety eyewear.

The Eye Protection Guide

The eyes are some of the most sensitive parts of the human body. Workplace accidents put the eyes and vision at risk and could result in permanent damage. To remind business owners and workers about the significance of eye protection, Esko created the Eye Protection Guide.

Esko discusses the average statistics of eye injuries in New Zealand, the potential risks in the workplace, the minimum standard for safety as well as desired features of eye safety protection. For more information regarding eye injuries, treatment, and prevention, Esko recommends reading the Danger: Eyes at Work resource from WorkSafe New Zealand.

Selecting the Most Appropriate Safety Eyewear

At Esko, they provide modern yet functional eye protection products that are manufactured to prevent injuries. The company recommends that customers consider the following factors when it comes to choosing their eyewear:

• Lens Colour

• Impact Resistance

• UV Rating

• Foam Seal

• Goggle Style

All safety eyewear from Esko prevents at least 99 percent of harsh UV rays from damaging the eyes. The Magnum and Panther ranges, however, block 100 percent.

About Esko

Esko takes pride in being New Zealand’s own premium safety products brand. The company designs their products to protect workers from some of the most challenging industries: manufacturing, marine, industrial, civil, automotive and agricultural. They value customer satisfaction and work tirelessly to provide efficient service at all times.

For more information about Esko Safety and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://www.eskosafety.com.