Market Scenario:

Two Factor Authentication, also known as 2FA, two step verifications. The emerging trends of market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, the Two-Factor Authentication Market is derived by the increase in volume of online transactions, high level of security provided by hardware OTP tokens, adherence to compliance mandates and the Challenges are the inconvenience of carrying hardware tokens and vulnerability to threats, lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries, rise in number of technical defects and others.

The study indicates that low-cost, safe and secure authentication infrastructure to support a variety of cloud services. It gives the PKI service more flexibility so that users can authenticate to cloud applications on any computer or device, at the office, or at home. Two Factor Authentication process can help to lower the number of cases of identity theft on the Internet, as well as phishing via email.

The global Two-Factor Authentication Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~8.78 Billion by 2023, at ~19.6% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Companies in the MFA technology market

Authentication applications and software designing companies

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Investment community interested in the MFA technology market

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

Government and financial institutions

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Key Players

The prominent players in the Two-factor authentication system Market are –Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), VASCO Data Security International Inc. (US), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Safran S.A (France), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), CA Technologies (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Crossmatch Technologies Inc. (US) and 3M Company(US), among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Two-factor authentication market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The Two-Factor Authentication analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, and consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Two-Factor Authentication industry. The Key Vendors such as Entrust, Gemalto, RSA Security, SecurEnvoy, VASCO Data Security International, and many more are the major player in this market. The Two-Factor Authentication Market report includes company share analysis for the major companies operating in this market by major regions. Europe market in 2016, owing to major Two-factor authentication manufacturing companies based out here. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Two-factor authentication market

Segments:

The global Two-factor authentication system market has been segmented on the basis of types, model, technology, end -users and region.

Two-factor authentication system Market by Types:

One-time passwords

Public key infrastructure

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Model:

Smart Card with Pin

Smart Card with Biometric Technology

Biometric Technology with Pin

Two-Factor Biometric Technology

One Time Password with Pin

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Technology:

Physical and Logical Access Control

SafeNet OTP Authenticators

Out-of-Band Authenticators

MobilePKI Office Suite

PKI Authenticators

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by End-User:

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Study Objectives of Two-Factor Authentication Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Two-Factor Authentication

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Two-Factor Authentication market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Two-Factor Authentication.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET: BY TYPES

1.3.2 GLOBAL TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET: BY MODEL

1.3.3 GLOBAL TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

1.3.4 GLOBAL TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET: BY END USER

1.3.5 GLOBAL TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH MODEL

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

Continue…

