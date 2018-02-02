Thermal Interface Materials Market 2018

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Information Report by Type (Greases & Adhesives, Gap Fillers, Elastomeric Pads, Metal Based, Others), By Application (Telecommunications, Computer, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

The thermal interface materials are the materials which possess very high thermal conductivity. They act as a link between heat sink and the source of heat generation.

The major driver for the growth of the thermal interface materials market is the emerging need of very fast computing services. The increase in the awareness for the efficient lighting systems has increased with the increase in use of LED lights over the conventional lights, which is in turn driving the thermal interface materials market. The key features of thermal interface materials such as high thermal conductivity, no leakage from interface and minimum thickness are making it suitable for use across various end-user industries such as computer, automotive and industrial machinery among others. This is in turn, leading to the growth of the thermal interface material market.

The Thermal interface materials market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 10% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players of Thermal interface materials market are 3M Company (U.S.), Henkel Corporation (U.S.), Bergquist Company (U.S.), Indium Corporation (U.S.), Parker Chomerics (U.S.), Dow Corning (U.S.), Laird Technologies (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), and Zalman Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

Study Objectives of Thermal Interface Materials Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Thermal Interface Materials Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global Thermal interface materials market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global thermal interface materials market.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region is expected to dominate the global Thermal Interface Materials Market. The thermal interface materials market in the North America region is growing with the boom in the telecommunication and information technology industry. The Asia-Pacific region is also growing in the thermal interface materials market with the growth of various industries such as telecommunications and automotive in the developing nations of India and China.

The report for global thermal interface materials market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

