Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2017: In celebration of Global Women’s Equality Day on 26th August, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel announces its partnership with Evolvin’ Women, a UAE social enterprise that forms part of the UN WOMEN task-force for women’s empowerment initiatives in the Middle East.

The partnership will entail a roundtable series focused on women’s empowerment and driving women in business within hospitality in the region. The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel and Evolvin’ Women aim to support the seven Women’s Empowerment Principals (WEPs) set by UN WOMEN, and provide guidance to businesses on how to employ women in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Samir Arora, General Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, explains: “We are proud to partner with Evolvin’ Women to promote this important initiative, and to host the first women’s empowerment round table. We believe that gender equality and empowering women should be a key focus area across all industries and hope to use these roundtables to further drive this in the region.”

Women’s empowerment in the hospitality workforce has become a business priority due to its commercial rationale. Research has shown that 70% of the workforce in travel and tourism worldwide is made up of women. Assia Riccio, Founder of Evolvin’ Women, said: “Businesses require a solid set of standards and guidelines to drive women’s empowerment successfully, so addressing this will give organisations a strong competitive advantage. We are honoured to have The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel on board as a partner, to help spread our message and further encourage support. Companies committed to implementing our framework and to supporting the UN WOMEN’s WEPs are also committing to help the UN achieve its goal of gender equality and empowering all women and girls.”

Strategising and maximising women’s potential

A key topic of the first round table will be women in senior management positions within the industry. Although women make up the majority of the global travel and tourism workforce (70%):

Less than 40% hold managerial and supervisory positions;

Less than 20% hold general management roles; and

Only 5-8% hold corporate board roles.

Launching in September, the bi-monthly sessions at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel will start on Tuesday, 12th September. Each round table will be led by prominent women in the fields of business and hospitality. The seven sessions will focus on a range of topics, including:

September 12: Strategising and Maximising Women’s Potential;

Creating a Gender Equality Culture;

Attracting, Developing and Retaining Women;

Well-being;

Listening to Women;

Providing Women with Formal and Informal Opportunity for Networking; and

Empowering Women in the Marketplace and Community

Arora continues, “Women are inspiring: they’re discerning, dedicated, and determined. This is why MGallery by Sofitel launched its bespoke “Inspired By Her” concept – a range of tailor-made services and amenities exclusively created for female guests – to pay homage to the strong, intelligent and independent women who make up the team and the community. The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel was launched by a predominantly female team, and we continue to be inspired by them every day.”

The round table discussions are by invitation only.