Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 23th, 2017: Ing-on Pachmanee has been appointed as Wellness Chef at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel. With more than 15 years of culinary experience, the passionate individual has an abundance of knowledge in nutritional produce and cooking methods, having worked across some of the finest hotels worldwide including Bangkok, London and Dubai.

Pachmanee’s vision for health and wellness was first realized when she worked for The Baan Thai Wellness Retreat in Bangkok, where she gained a wealth of proficiency in creating healthy and delightful dishes, as well as playing a key role in opening and establishing the new outlet in the market. She also worked as a Sous Chef at Tenface Bangkok Hotel for six years, where she was in charge of managing all kitchen activities and maintaining health and safety standards demanded by the hotel in both service and operations.

“I’m excited to join the team and work together to take our guests on the ultimate journey of wellness and transformation. says Pachmanee. Our superlative F&B offerings each have health and wellness at heart, we will use organic, fresh ingredients in all our dishes “I look forward to building and growing the team to establish the outlet’s name and reputation in the market.”