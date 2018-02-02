Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA — 26th of January – Secretary of state Database and business search is an open database which provides a multitude of information on the existent businesses in Louisiana. It is by far the most comprehensive set of information one may wish to find on businesses in Louisiana as it is updated on a regular basis and the information provided is certified by the secretary of state. Moreover the businesses themselves are interested to be in this database that is why the info there will be more than valid and better than anywhere else in other sources.

This is an extensive gathering of information on all the existing businesses in Louisiana. The database contains valid and up to date information on all the big businesses and companies as well as Limited Liability Companies and Limited Liability partnerships in the area. Everything which officially operates within Louisiana’s borders you will be able to find there. The info you can find there generally can refer to official name of the company, the acronym it is traded with if it is an initial private offering, or the board of directors and the chief executive officer or officers in case there are more.

The database is extremely easy to use. At first you simply need the entity name and the database will return all the information it has concerning the query you have requested. To first get to the database you will need to follow the link provided on the official Secretary of State Business Search site and you will get to the database. Next you will have to enter any information you have by typing it into the search bar. This will be the entity or business name, chartered or trade number, or office or agent name that you needed to have prior to your search. Consequently, you will click on the search button, located just below where you entered the information, or press enter to go to the results screen. Here you may see various listings for the item that you had searched for. Finally, from the Results screen click on the Details button for the correct listing. You will then be taken to a page that contains various information on the business entity that you searched for. This page will contain all the information for the business that you are searching, including addresses, chartered numbers, and various other useful information about the business. Following these steps, you will be able to find the information for any business or entity that you are looking for in no time!

In conclusion it is your best shot if you want to do your research on the business climate in Louisiana and are in need of certified info.

