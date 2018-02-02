The report on Telemedicine Market by services(tele-monitoring, tele-training, tele-consultation), application(gynecology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, consultations, emergency care), end users(tele-hospital, clinic,tele-home) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Telemedicine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report presents analysis of the global as well as regional markets of telemedicine over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global telemedicine market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global telemedicine market identified that North America dominated the global telemedicine market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the telemedicine Market worldwide.

The report segments the global telemedicine market on the basis of services, applications, end users type, and mode of delivery.

Global Telemedicine Market by Services

Tele-Training

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Consultation

Tele-Education

Others

Global Telemedicine Market by Applications

Dermatology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Global Telemedicine Market by End Users Type

Tele- hospital and clinic

Tele-home

Global Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery

Web based

Cloud based

Global Telemedicine Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

LifeWatch AG Cepheid, Inc.

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

InTouch Technologies Inc

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

OBS Medical Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

