SURAT, INDIA – 2, February 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the leading mobile application development company, today announced new app into their portfolio named ShotOn for Samsung: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp for Android platform.

The application is based on adding ShotOn tag concept which is getting viral these days.

ShotOn for Samsung: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp easily adds tags like ShotOn, ShotBy and Custom logo on your photos captured directly from in-built camera of smartphone.

Additionally you also have the options to customize all these tags.

Some of it’s great features,

✔ Snap pictures using built-in phone camera

✔ No loss of picture quality

✔ Large set of other brand logos

✔ Simple drag ‘n drop

✔ Editable Shot on Text

✔ Editable Shot by Text

✔ Position adjustment for Shot on Signature

✔ Range of size options

✔ Font format selection for Shot on text

✔ Elegant and easy user interface

✔ Live Preview before clicking shot

“It is very crucial to get appreciation by the users for whom the product has been developed then only it holds the importance behind that development” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

When queried about future plans, he replied “Yes! We have lined up couple of apps with same concept for other brands too” he concluded.