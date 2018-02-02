At TUBE/WIRE 2018, LAP is going to introduce its new optical measuring system CONTOUR CHECK WIRE. This high-precision system is particularly suitable for inline geometry measurements in production lines with low production volumes. It enables wire producers to comply exactly with the tolerances specified by their customers, while optimizing material use.

In wire rolling mills and wire drawing shops, multi-axes LAP systems have long become established for diameter and contour measurements. In these applications, the systems are often exposed to extremely harsh operating conditions.

LAP has developed a new product line, CONTOUR CHECK WIRE, for geometry measurements in process stages with less challenging ambient conditions.

In many forming stages, one-axis inline measurements of the diameter of the cold wire already help to achieve significant improvements in the quality of the finished product and in the efficiency of production.

Being a moderate investment and an easy-to-use system, CONTOUR CHECK WIRE is a highly attractive option for factories with lower throughputs. The systems measure the diameter and ovality with exactly the same precision as the systems of LAP”s proven CONTOUR CHECK family, yet are smaller and, apart from power, need no other media supply.

CONTOUR CHECK WIRE systems are designed for inline measurements of wire with diameters between 0.5 and 30 mm. They measure with a precision of +/- 8 µm. If operated at temperatures not exceeding 40 °C, they do not require any cooling.

The compactness of the hardware allows the sensor units to be easily integrated into existing lines or used as mobile units at several positions within a factory. Like all LAP systems, they are designed for harsh steel mill environments. They are made to reliably operate under the conditions typically found in rolling mills, they come with a sturdy housing and are ready to use in virtually no time.

For Dr. Ralph Föhr, head of LAP”s Business Unit “Industry Systems”, it was very important to develop a system that could be sold at an affordable price: “Customers using the new CONTOUR CHECK WIRE system can save between 50,000 to 200,000 euros on material and production costs yearly. As the systems cost much less than the amounts saved, the return on investment occurs very fast, especially in factories operating several lines.”

The measured values are displayed both numerically and graphically on the touch screen of the Panel PC that comes with the system. Integration into the factory infrastructure is possible via optional interfaces.

Background information: The CONTOUR CHECK family

The new systems are based on LAP”s CONTOUR CHECK family of products which measure diameters and contours of long products in the metals industry, for example, of wire, bars, sections and tubes. Depending on the complexity of a product, they may measure the contour in several axes, either with METIS laser scanners or with the light-sectioning method.

During the last 25 years, LAP has installed more than 300 laser-optical contour measuring systems at customers in the steel industry.

LAP at TUBE/WIRE 2018:

Düsseldorf, Germany, 16 – 20 April 2018

Halle 7a/ Stand E16