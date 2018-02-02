The Budget 2018 has highlighted technology as a key driver in the education sector. The efforts by the government will give impetus to tech-based educational reforms and further boost digital learning and MOOCs to reach out to more students and thereby provide access to quality education.

A focused step to leverage research in new-age technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and launch of PM’s Research Fellow Scheme will encourage industry-relevant research. This will aid in preparing students to compete at a global level and also, to face challenges posed by new technology. Leading B-Schools in India have already taken the cue of increasing digitization and have introduced programs based on Business Analytics and Machine Learning.

The Indian government has rightly taken note of refining the quality of education and will look at improvising education infrastructure in the coming years. It is important for stakeholders in higher education to enable students to adapt to innovation taking place in this era of digital transformation in the job eco-system.

Emphasis on initiatives such as Digital India, Start-Up India and Make In India to truly reap the benefits of our dynamic nation. The focus on enhancing the quality of education will usher in the new India that we aspire.

by Prof. Dr Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, S.P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool)