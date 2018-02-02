According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the fluoropolymer film market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, transportation, and industrial sector. The global fluoropolymer film market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand in the medical packaging industry and growth in the solar photovoltaic and construction industries.

In this market, polyvinylidine fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE), and polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) are used for protection, barrier, and insulation in a wide range of end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that PVDF film will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand in capacitor, photovoltaic module, and lithium-ion batteries.

Within the fluoropolymer film market, electrical and electronics will remain the largest end use industry, and witness highest growth during the forecast period. The demand for fluoropolymer film is growing due to rapid expansion of solar energy, growing demand for electrical appliances, and growth of the semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by government policies for the use of solar power for rural electrification projects, a rise in the demand for electronic products such as laptops, mobile phones, and high resolution television sets, and growth in the construction industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include usage of functional fluoropolymer films to encapsulate solar panels on building exteriors, increasing deployment of fluoropolymer films in electrochemical devices, and increasing usage in innovative green technology. 3M Dyneon, Chemours, Saint-Gobain, Daikin Industries Ltd., and Solvay S.A. are among the major manufactures of fluoropolymer films.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global fluoropolymer film market by product type, by end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Fluoropolymer Film Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global fluoropolymer film market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Product Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• PVDF Film

• PTFE Film

• PVF Film

• FEP Film

• ETFE Film

• PFA Film

• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Electrical and Electronics

 Photovoltaic

• Consumer Electronics

• Construction

• Packaging

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

By Region [Volume (Tons) $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 192-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.