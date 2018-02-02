MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Natural & Manufactured Sand Market” | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market: Snapshot

This report on the global natural & manufactured sand market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data of 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global natural & manufactured sand market growth during the said period. Global and regional trends that are playing a major role in driving the global natural & manufactured sand market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) and volume estimates (in Million Tons), across different geographies.

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market: Segmentation

The natural & manufactured sand market has been segmented on the basis of product type, by application and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into natural sand and manufactured sand. On the basis of application, the natural & manufactured market is classified into residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. Geographically, the report classifies the global natural & manufactured sand market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market: Research Methodologies

The report also includes industrial evolution in the natural & manufactured sand market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat of substitute and degree of competition in natural & manufactured sand market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies key stake holders in the natural & manufactured sand market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the natural & manufactured sand market are also covered in the report.

The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Market attractiveness identifies and compares segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global natural & manufactured sand market based on the 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix provides information on leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market positioning, product offerings and innovation and development focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global natural & manufactured sand market are Adelaide Brighton Ltd, CDE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH Plc, DSMAC, Duo PLC, Heidelberg Cement AG, Hutcheson Sand, Holcim & Mixes, Johnston North America and Vulcan Materials Company.

The global natural & manufactured sand market is segmented as below:

Global Natural & Manufactured Sand Market, By Product Type

Natural Sand

Manufactured Sand

Global Natural & Manufactured Sand Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

