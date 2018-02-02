1888PressRelease – London’s leading sash window company invests heavily in an attempt to keep up with increased demand for their sash window services.

For the past 24 years, the professionals at Mortice and Green Sash Windows have dedicated their time to providing the best sash window services

in London. Having always focused on providing quality windows around town, and this has enabled them to build a large following. They are now known across the city for the services they offer, and their attention to detail and customer service. Whether you are looking for window repairs or replacement, the promise from Mortice and Green has always been customer care and quality workmanship.

Striving to make things better

While we are aware that their customers are happy with services so far, the firm also believe that there is a need to keep pushing themselves

in a bid to ensure that they are the best in the field. The customer support department is constantly reaching out to clients and recording their feedback in order to make sure that they respond appropriately to suggestions and complaints. Mortice and Green staff are also continually working hard to ensure that their hard work serves both functional and aesthetic purposes. In addition to all that, they seem to be always working to upgrade their window systems, with current sash windows and casement windows made entirely of hardwood and capable of lasting over 30 years.

The latest initiative

At Mortice and Green, the company understands how important time is to their clients. We know that life in London moves quite fast, and they seem to take pleasure in doing things within deadlines. Speaking to the Director of the company she stated: “We don’t want you to have to live through the cold of the winter or the searing heat of the summer waiting on us to fix or replace your sash windows. This explains why we have acquired an exquisite fleet of 10 Mercedes smart cars. This new range of vehicles will allow us to weave through the horrendous London traffic and get to you at the right time. The collection comes with branded livery, so you will be able to know it us from far away.”

After listening to what some of their customers had to say about service delivery, they all seemed to think it would be nice to have this fleet on standby to make sure the company responds to clients needs in real time. Some inquiries and demands are made in emergency circumstances, so these cars will allow Mortice and Green to make to clients and or jobs regardless of the time of day or night.

Mortice and Green have a large pool of employees, and they are deployed all over London every day to take on assignments. From time to time, they will visit these locations in order to check on the progress of various projects, and these new smart cars will allow them to do this better and faster. We assume the intent here is to make sure that the services provided by Mortice and Green are top of the range and will allow superior supervision and oversight as good business practices. Whilst out there in the field it is always a good idea for all companies to have a better sense of what is going on and this investment should help guarantee a flawless service.

Focus on the customer

As a business, Mortice and green have intricately drawn plans for the future. The belief within the ranks is that the new addition to the existing

fleet will greatly bolster service delivery. After taking with Steve greenberg he believes that by doing this, he will make it easier for every single resident of London to access the companies services, regardless of how far flung they are from the depths of the city. The move will also send out

a compelling message that the company takes customer care as a priority.

If you have been looking around for a sash window company, then it might be wise to consider looking into Mortice and green. They have been performing sash window repair and restoration on all types of sash windows since 1994. We are aware that the companies clientele pool keeps widening, and their latest initiative is testament to the fact that they are ready to take on that challenge.