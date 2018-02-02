The latest report on Portable X-ray Devices Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device (Mobile x-ray devices, and Handheld x-ray devices), by type of Technology (Computed radiography x-ray devices, Digital radiography x-ray devices, and Analog x-ray devices) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2014 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Portable X-ray Devices such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

X-ray is an electromagnetic ionizing radiation with a wide array of applications in a diversified range of industries. In healthcare industry, these ionizing radiations (X-ray) devices constitute largest market share of total diagnostic imaging market. The primary driving factors for this includes aging population, growing number of patients with chronic diseases, changing lifestyles, technological advancements, and increasing incidences of cancer and orthopedic diseases.

Rapid technological advancements, companies focus to meet unmet medical needs of patients, increasing support of government and private organizations to innovate technologies, and availability of large number of players in the market has led to the continuous improvement of advanced technologies and introduction of portable medical devices market with increase in image quality. The X-ray device technology has moved from analog imaging to digital imaging, and there is continuous improvements in image quality, dose reduction techniques, and efficiencies in workflow. The market size for portable x-ray devices is expected to reach around USD 7.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2014 to 2022.

The demand for portable and mobile X-ray device, like other diagnostic imaging devices, has increased tremendously in the last few years and will continue to show an upper trend due to its convenience in use. Technology advancements also resulted in development of wireless X-ray detectors and portable devices. The cost can be reduced by minimizing the storage cost related to X-ray films. Increasing medical tourism in developing countries and increasing efficiency further expected to drive the portable X-ray devices market growth.

