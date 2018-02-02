As the years go by and people age, they find that parts of them stop working as well as they used to.

[GARFORTH, 2/2/2018] – Joints get stiffer, hearing becomes less keen, glasses become varifocal, and teeth can crumble away. Keeping everything going becomes a full-time job, which isn’t much fun.

If someone is facing the fact that their teeth are on the way out, they have three options: bridges, dentures and dental implants. In Leeds, at Enhance dental, dental implants not only look good, they do the body good as well.

Dental implants from Enhance dental can be inserted to replace a single tooth, several teeth, or even whole arch of teeth, depending on the patient’s needs. Enhance dental dentists often suggest dental implants because they are the only way to replace the root of the tooth as well as the crown. This crucial difference between dental implants and other tooth replacement options has several important benefits. Let’s look at them now:

Keeping a strong, Healthy Jawbone with Enhance Dental Implants

When patients come to Enhance dental for dental implants, they not only get new teeth, they get the comfort of knowing that, over the coming decades, the bone cells around the implants will be continually stimulated by chewing to renew themselves. Without dental implants providing this stimulation, the bone tissue starts to dissolve and the jawbone actually gets smaller in width and height, eventually leading to the pointy-chinned saggy faced look of premature old age.

Dental Implants at Enhance Dental make it easier to chew

As dental implants anchor the teeth into the jawbone in the same way as natural tooth roots, they have a much more stable chewing base than other replacement methods. Dental implants from Enhance dental can withstand chewing forces of up to 97kg or 200lbs, which is more than the average male chewing force.

Dental implants from Enhance dental allow for a more varied diet

Being able to chew properly allows Enhance dental patients to consume whatever they like and also to taste what they eat because nothing masks their taste buds. A varied diet is crucial for long-term health and needs to include many of the foods that denture wearers are advised to do without.