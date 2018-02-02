[SINGAPORE, 2/2/2018] – Out of 200,000 Singaporean students, nearly 45 percent pursue a Master’s degree in an Australian university, mostly to take up a business and management-related course. Due to Australia being a popular choice among Singaporeans, some Singaporean universities are broadening their reach by providing students with the opportunity to study in their extended campuses in Australia.

James Cook University’s Educational Opportunities

James Cook University (JCU) offers an inter-campus mobility programme that allows students to remain a Singapore-campus student while spending up to two semesters at JCU’s Townsville or Cairns campuses.

Many students enrol in JCU Singapore for its broad range of postgraduate business degrees and the knowledge that they will receive postgraduate education from an acclaimed university.

Professor David Low, head of JCU’s business school, states that an expert industry panel guided him in the design of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The experts designed every subject of the programme to involve an industry partner and a student to work on real-life business projects.

Extensive Range of Postgraduate Degrees

JCU offers a broad range of postgraduate courses, including accounting, information technology and part-time or full-time business administration. The university’s two-year MBA programme is available in its Singapore and Townsville campuses. The MBA programme has a strong emphasis on sustainable business practices and modern governance.

The programme covers all essential core business subjects such as marketing, finance, business law and other business-related subjects. Students can select the MBA’s general course outline or specialise in Creativity and Innovation or Conflict Management and Resolution. They can also choose joint Master’s degrees in areas such as Hospitality and Tourism or Information Technology.

About James Cook University Singapore

James Cook University established its Singapore campus in 2003. JCU Singapore provides students with access to a wide range of amenities to support their learning. Extensive academic programmes and educationalfacilities such as seminar rooms, libraries, study areas and computer laboratoriesall contribute to theirprovision of premium education.

For more information about JCU Singapore, visit https://www.jcu.edu.sg.