The latest report on Insulin Pumps Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Insulin Pumps Market by by Component (Insulin pumps and Consumables (reservoirs, batteries, infusion sets, skin dressings, adhesives, and antiseptic wipe) ) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Insulin Pumps such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/151

Diabetes disease is growing across the globe at an extraordinary pace and has become a serious health issue during the last two decades. It is a major cause of mortality in the age group of 20–79 years. Based on its rapidly increasing incidence, it has been declared a global epidemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of diabetic patients reached 415 million in 2015 globally and is expected to reach around 642 million by 2040. According to the IDF, global healthcare expenditures to treat diabetes and its complications was USD 673 billion in 2015, representing 12% of total global healthcare expenditures and is expected to exceed USD 802 billion by 2040.

Companies profiled:

Animas Corp

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic Diabetes

Roche Insulin Delivery Systems

SOOIL Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/151

Key topics covered:

Scope of the report Executive summary Qualitative analysis Global insulin pumps market, by component, 2015 – 2022 Global insulin pump market, by geography, 2015 – 2022 Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_insulin_pumps_market