MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market” | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Overview

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) is a surveillance system with primary capability of capturing the image of vehicles and identifying their license number. ANPR systems consist of high-speed cameras with IR filters, processors capable of performing optical character recognition (OCR), application software, user interface and an alert capability to notify operators in case of a match. ANPR systems can be a standalone device or can be used with existing traffic enforcement cameras or closed-circuit televisions and are used by the police forces across the globe to prevent and detect crimes. These systems are also used for electronic toll collection on roads and for monitoring traffic activities such as red light adherence and speed enforcement. Additionally, ANPR systems can assist in the detection of stolen vehicles. The ANPR technology varies from location to location depending on the designs of number plates.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/216059

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Trends and Opportunities

ANPR systems are increasingly being adopted in traffic enforcement, detection, and prevention of crimes and access control in the public sector. Initiatives undertaken by governments to incorporate new technologies in order to ensure safety in the public sector is one of the key factors driving growth in the global automatic number plate recognition market. However, challenges related to non-uniformity in the license plate design across different states, countries, or regions are hindering the adoption of this technology. Applications of ANPR systems in the commercial sector have increased in the recent years and shown significant traction in the vehicle-parking segment.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Key Segments

This market has been segmented based on applications, end-users and geography. Based on the end-users adoption, the market has been classified into government and commercial sectors. The government sector is further classified into homeland security, traffic department and defense, whereas the commercial end-users are classified into entertainment and recreation, and dedicated car parks. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2015 and 2016 as the base years. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Geographically, the market for ANPR has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report includes value chain analysis to recognize players in the market along with their role in the ecosystem. We have included future trends as well as opportunity analysis that will impact the demand. In addition, the report also includes porter’s five forces analysis for ANPR system. The study provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017 to 2025.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/216059/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-market-research-reports/toc

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players in the global ANPR market include ARH, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Digital Recognition Systems, Ltd., ELSAG North America LLC, Genetec, Inc., NDI Recognition Systems LLC, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Vaxtor Technologies, Vigilant Solutions, and Viion Systems Inc. All these companies are profiled in a separate companies profile section of the report. This section includes details such as overview, financials, SWOT analysis, recent developments, strategy adopted by these players. Also, the report comprises market share analysis (2016) of the above companies.

The report analyzes the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The market has been segmented as follows:

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/216059/automatic-number-plate-recognition-anpr-market-research-reports

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Application:

Security and Surveillance

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Toll Enforcement

Others

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by End-users:

Government

Homeland Security

Traffic Department

Defense

Others

Commercial

Entertainment and Recreation Facilities (Shopping Centers, Multiplexes and Others)

Dedicated Car Parks

Others

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Component:

Hardware

ANPR Cameras

Frame Grabber

Others (Illuminators, Sensors etc.)

Software

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Geography:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SA)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SA

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz