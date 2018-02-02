A next-generation network (NGN) is a packet-based network which offers services including telecommunication services to its customers and is able to make use of quality-of-service (QoS)-enabled transport technologies, multiple broadband, and in which service-related functions are independent from underlying transport-related technologies. Next generation network describes the evolution and migration of fixed and mobile network infrastructures including converged networks, proprietary networks and other networks based on IP. Next generation network (NGN) solutions require equipment for deployment that includes mobile backhaul equipment, metro access/aggregation, data center switches, enterprise switches and routers. The next-generation network (NGN) equipment manufacturers are focusing on designing equipment that are affordable, and offer flexible, and scalable solutions and deliver the functionality needed in the equipment.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5003

To meet the growing demand for IP services among the consumers which consume huge amount of bandwidth with every passing day, system manufacturers are continuing to invest in next generation packet-based network elements. This factor acts as one of the prime opportunities for the (NGN) equipment designing vendors in the coming years.

Global Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid technological innovation is a prime factor which is driving the growth in telecommunication industry. A key innovation is transformation from circuit-based public switched telecommunication network to packet-based network using internet protocols which is known as next generation networks (NGN). This transformation includes shifting from traditional copper wire to optical fiber cables that offers high speed services. NGN offers several features to support data and voice communication services that encourages adoption of advanced services among consumers. This factor is expected to positively impact the next generation network (NGN) equipment market during the forecast period.

The challenges faced by the next generation network (NGN) equipment manufacturers include

Ensuring complete compliance and internetworking with a broad range of IPv4, MPLS, IPv6, metro Ethernet and networking standards.

Leveraging software investments across diverse hardware platforms in the rapid evolution in market requirement.

Delivering packet-based software on time to address requirements for NGN equipment.

These factors are expected to act as a challenge to the growth in revenue of global next generation network (NGN) equipment market.

Global Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global next generation network (NGN) equipment market can be segmented into equipment type, enterprise type, and regions.

On the basis of equipment type, global next generation network (NGN) equipment market can be segmented into High fibre copper cables, broadband wireless access devices, broadband devices over power lines, mobile network devices and other satellite connecting devices.

On the basis of enterprise type, global next generation network (NGN) equipment market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Global Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global next generation network (NGN) equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for largest market share in the global next generation network (NGN) equipment market owing to the advanced technology and easy adoption in the countries such as the U.S and majority of the equipment manufacturers located in the region. The revolution in the IT and telecommunication sectors are offering lucrative growth opportunities for regions such as Western Europe next generation network (NGN) equipment market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have maximum potential for the revenue growth of global next generation network (NGN) equipment market during the forecast period. Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe are among the regions which are expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5003

Global Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for next generation network (NGN) equipment market are Wipro Limited, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cupola Technology, Fujitsu., Verizon Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Investments and Holding Co. Ltd., and Qualcomm Incorporated.