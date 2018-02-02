A new insightful study based on single-use bioreactors titled “Single-Use Bioreactors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the study, a revenue of worth nearly US$ 1.5 Bn is estimated to be generated by the global single-use bioreactors market by the end of 2026. The report further expects that the global single-use bioreactors market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2026.

The report has divided the global market into various segments to cover all aspects of the market. These segments are product type, end user, cells type, molecule type and region. By product type, the market is categorized into single use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies and others. The end user segment is bifurcated into biopharmaceutical companies, biomolecule type companies and others. The cells type segment is sub-segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells and others. By molecule type, the market is further divided into monoclonal antibodies (MABS), stem cells, gene-modified cells and others. Geographically, the global market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The pharmaceutical companies all around the globe are focusing on flexibility in producing drugs. Single-use bioreactors facilitate this and offer pharmaceutical companies the option to manufacture multiple varieties of drugs at single facilities at minimum costs. By region, Europe is likely to be one of the leading markets, followed by North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Steady adoption in these key countries is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the single-use bioreactors market during the assessment period.

By product, single-use bioreactors and media bags are likely to account for over 50% revenue share of the market. On the basis of end-users, biopharmaceutical companies will account for the largest revenue share in the market. The feasibility offered by single-use bioreactors to biopharmaceutical companies will continue to fuel adoption in this end-use segment during the assessment period.

The report also offers detailed company landscape, and profiles some of the leading players in the market. Some of the major companies are Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Distek, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation,

