Market Scenario:

Flooring is the permanent covering of a floor. Rapid growth in construction industry across the globe is primarily driving the global flooring market. Additionally, rise in home improvement and renovation projects are also fueling the growth of the market. However, effective disposal of flooring waste may hamper the growth of global flooring market. A considerable amount of flooring waste is generated by both new installations and replacement procedures, leading to monetary losses for the consumers. Global flooring market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Flooring Market:

Asia-Pacific dominates the global flooring market followed by North America and Europe. Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific region is driving the demand of flooring market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at significant pace during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of a large number of construction industries in this region.

Key Players:

The key players of global flooring market are Gerflor Group (France), LG Hausys, Ltd. (Korea), Flowcrete Group Ltd. (U.K), Polyfloor Inc. (U.K.), Forbo Holding AG. (Switzerland), Tarkett Company (France), Floorworld LLC (Dubai), Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries, Inc. (U.S.) and Mannington Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Target Audience:

• Manufacturing Organizations

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Environmental Associations

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Flooring Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

