An informative study based on advanced driver assistance system titled “Advanced Driver Assistance System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). As per the report, a value of nearly US$43.27 bn is expected to be reached by the global advanced driver assistance system market by 2025. The report also estimates the global market to grow at over strong 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

According to the report, automakers around the globe are focusing on incorporating the latest technology in their offerings. The advances in driverless cars, connected vehicles, and advanced drive assistance system have the potential to revolutionize the entire automotive industry. The amalgamation of tech and hardware has presented numerous challenges and opportunities for players in this market. The advantages offered by advanced driver assistance systems, such as collision avoidance, parking assistance, and fatigue warning are fuelling their adoption among automakers. However, a key restraint for advanced driver assistance market is the cost they add to the vehicle. Globally, the automobile industry is being concentrated in China and India, where consumers are extremely price sensitive. The adoption of the advanced technologies in these regions is being met with cost-intensive pressuers.

For detailed insight, the study divides the global market into various segments and sub-segments which are type, technology and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into adaptive cruise control, automatic/intelligent emergency braking, adaptive head lamp, cross traffic alert, blind spot detection system, lane departure warning system, drowsiness monitor system, park assist, night vision, tire pressure monitoring system, surround view camera system and others. The technology segments is categorized into image sensors, laser sensors, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors and infrared sensors. Region wise, the global market has been divided into key region and these are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of some of the leading players operating in this market. Some of the companies profiled are AISIN SEIKI Co.,Ltd, Audi AG, Continental AG, BMW AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, MOBILEYE, Panasonic Corporation and TATA ELXSI.

