Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Tissue Engineering Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of tissue engineering over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global tissue engineering market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.
The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.
The recent report on global tissue engineering market identified that North America dominated the global tissue engineering market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the tissue engineering market worldwide.
“The report segments the global tissue engineering market on the basis of Material, and Application.”
Global Tissue Engineering Market by Material
- Nano-Fibrous Material
- Biomimetic Material
- Composite Material
- Nano-Composite Material
Global Tissue Engineering Market by Application
- Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal and Spine
- Skin/Integumentary
- Cancer
- Dental
- Cardiology
- Urology
- Neurology
- Cord Blood & Cell Banking
- Gi & Gynaecology
- Others (Organ Replacement, Transplants & Ophthalmology)
Global Tissue Engineering Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- ReproCell Inc.
- RTI Surgical Inc.
- Tissue Regenix Group Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Organogenesis Inc
- Athersys Inc
- Acell Inc
- Acelity
- Zimmer Biomet
- Medtronic Inc.
