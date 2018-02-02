Surgeon uses special instruments, which are tracked by the navigation system. The feedback of this system provides the instrument location where the surgeon cannot actually see the tip of the instrument, such as in minimally invasive surgeries
The report on Global Surgical Navigation Software Market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the surgical navigation software market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global surgical navigation software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.
Get Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1009
“Global Surgical Navigation Software Market Covers Segments Such As Application”
Global Surgical Navigation Software Market by Application
- Orthopedic
- Neurosurgical Navigation
- ENT Surgical
- Others
Companies Covered:
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Fiagon GmbH
- AllEarth Renewables
- Amplitude Surgical
- Scopis GmbH
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
- Others
To Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1009
Recent Comments