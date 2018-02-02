Gurin Professional Fibre Optic Otoscope is available on Santamedical’s website. Looking at the upcoming boom in the otoscope market, the device is reasonably priced and likely to see a rise in its sale. Working on alkaline battery, the 2.5 volts bright halogen bulb gives good illumination and 8 spare specula make it suitable for uses in clinical settings.

As per a research by World Health Organization, nearly 360 million of world population is suffering from some form of auditory disturbance related to ear ailments. The main burden of the disease lies with the developing part of the world but the USA is also not completely untouched with this health problem. South Asia, Asia pacific and Sub Sahara Africa are the main affected regions. It can easily be estimated that on similar lines as the disease load, market for otoscope is also centered in these regions only. There are few major players who have been in the game through quality assurance and after sales service for more than 100 years now. However, there is still market for newer companies in view of constant and ever increasing demand of the otoscopes.

There are plenty of companies marketing otoscopes. But if you are looking for a quality product along with economy, then our recommendation would be Gurin Professional Fibre Optic Otoscope. The device is fitted with 2.5 volts bright halogen bulb which gives proper illumination to the interior of the ear and makes the visualization easy. The instrument head sits on the handle like bayonette mount with a snap which makes the use of the otoscope pretty easy. The glass of the head piece is specially coated to make it scratch resistant and gives clearer vision. The whole of the instrument is chrome plated which increases the durability of the product. The device runs on an alkaline battery which is housed within the handle of the device. The product gives you good battery back up and last through number of uses.

Available on Santamedical, the device comes with a leatherette bag and eight spare specula which make this otoscope suitable for clinical uses The device is quite reasonably priced looking at the quality and utility of the product. So, don’t just wait; logon and order your device today.