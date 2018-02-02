Market Highlights:

Enterprise Key Management is administering the full lifecycle of cryptographic keys. The lifecycle includes generating, using, storing, archiving, and deleting of keys. The Global Enterprise Key Management Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the technological innovation and the demand for the efficient management of data. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Enterprise Key Management is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Enterprise Key Management market is prognosticated to acquire worth of USD ~ 2,565 Million by the end of 2023 with at a whooping double digit CAGR over ~ 18.3% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Growing volume of complex and confidential data, dictates the demand for the data’s management and encryption which eventually contributes to the market growth. Additionally, growing number of start-ups (new companies) and the expansion of existing companies provides impetus to the market growth of Enterprise Key Management Industry. Enterprise key management can be done either on premise or on a cloud. Enterprise key management maintains a cloud over which it stores the encrypted data and provides keys for accessing the data on the network or database. The keys, provided by enterprise key management system, are created and managed by hardware cryptographic modules. The enterprise key management system keeps the data secure and confidential, and accessible to the authorized organisations or users only. Moreover, wide adoption of cloud based computing and increase in encryption of data leads the demand for the Enterprise Key Management. Also augmented cyber-attacks worldwide prompt the organisations to secure their data, contributing the market.

The prominent players in the Enterprise Key Management Market are –Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Netherland), RSA Security LLC (US), Thales e-Security, Inc. (France), Sun Microsystems, Inc. (U.S), Virtucript, LLC (U.S), Venafi, Inc. (US) and Oracle Corporation (US), among others.

Since, Enterprise key management, transmission and storage is a very complex process; lack of competency and untrained manpower is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Recently, on October 16, 2017 The Hyatt Hotel chain has suffered its second breach in a year. Once again customers have had their credit card data stolen. The breach affected 41 hotels. Hyatt properties in China were affected the most with 18 different hotels attacked. Businesses such as hotel chains that are in possession of a wealth of customer data are increasingly becoming a prime target for hackers, particularly as their approaches become ever more sophisticated. Businesses need to ensure that they minimise the damage caused as a result of breaches such as this by having effective and robust cyber security strategies in place. By embracing measures like encryption, tokenisation and key management, stolen personal data can be rendered useless to hackers.

Enterprise Key Management Market – Competitive Analysis

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Vendors are focusing on improving their market performance and are expanding by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets. Marketers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update the software, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to meet the changing needs of consumer. Heavy investments are transpired in R&D sector from the major players which is in turn helping the market to grow. Vendors strive to offer standard and custom designed solutions that and can provide superior performance and offer long-term service for demanding buyers. Emphasizing on quality, using the latest techniques and quality standards, insuring top quality and maximum performance manufactures try to deliver the solutions with the adept technologies, unrivalled features and based on a Technology that is on a completely different level compared to their competition.