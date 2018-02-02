The report on Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by type (dairy protein (starch, algal flour, soy based products)), application (mayonnaise, sausages, bakery, confectionary), form (dry, solid), source (animal, and plant) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of egg replacement ingredients over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global egg replacement ingredients market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global egg replacement ingredients market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the egg replacement ingredients market worldwide.

The report segments the global egg replacement ingredients market on the basis of type, application, form, and source.

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Type

Dairy Protein

Starch

Algal Flour

Soy Based Products

Others

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Application

Mayonnaise & Sausages

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Form

Liquid

Dry/Solid

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Source

Animal

Plant

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Arla Foods

E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ener-G Foods, Inc.

Corbion Group

Glanbia Plc

Fiberstar, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Florida Food Products, LLC

Cargill, Inc

