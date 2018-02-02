Diskriter is happy to announce a new service in its platter of a wide range of services. We are pleased to inform the launch of new staffing method, as we deeply recognize the need and requirement of customized solutions in this modern and ever-evolving landscape. Every business or organization is unique in its own way and so is there working culture. We have come up with a unique solution to cater the specific needs of our esteemed clients. We have proudly shred off the “cookies cutter” approach so that our clients are served with exactly and accurately what they want.

“With relevant strategy, technology, and our experience, we are well equipped in providing tailored solutions to organizations that are looking for robust solutions for their staffing needs,” says Ryan Blake, Staffing Manager. He adds, “Providing staff precisely what the client demands needs a thorough understanding of the requirement and deep insight into the market.

Our temporary employment agency recruiters go to the granular level of the requirement to find the best possible solutions that can perfectly fit into our client’s budget. We arrange a number of meetings with predefined agenda to collect relevant and vital information which is intended to epitomize staffing experience. We have the approach of permanent staffing solutions as well as the flexibility of temporary employment agency that makes us stand out from the crowd in providing tailored staffing solutions. Our deep-rooted network of connections coupled with multiple digital avenues empowers us to provide you with an enriched database of talents.

“Effective communication has become a vital recruitment tool in staffing. We practice methods and processes that are best in the industry and are sure to yield winning results,” chirps Mark Adams, Staffing President. He proudly adds, “We have devoted paramount efforts and technology to bring out this unique service in the market. We have a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who are backed by a rich legacy of staffing and recruitment. Our tailored processes once coupled with razor-sharp technology and rock-solid organizational faith are sure to provide staffing solutions that will have a measurable impact on our client’s business.”