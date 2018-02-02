Direct Channel, one of the leading online stores for electrical and mechanical hardware, has started offering discounts on their single and double pipe clips. These clips are one of their high selling products and a further discount will only mean more sales.

The company is offering this discount to not only benefit their customers but also to stay ahead of their competitors. Since the discount, the company has claimed to have seen a significant increase in sales. The company further claims that they have extended the sales after witnessing the volume, and now this sale will continue for a few more days.

Direct Channel presently sells 15 mm and 22 mm open pipe clips that had a previous price of £6.75 and £12.55 respectively. Currently, the prices of these two pipe clips have fallen to £5.94 and £8.34 including VAT. The company is the only website that is selling these clips at the most discounted price.

These pipe clips are quite popular for construction works in UK industries as well as homes which function as superior fixing agents.

The company is also offering discounts on single pipe clips along with the previous one. These pipe clips are available in 15 mm and 22 mm at a current price of £3.60 and £6.90 respectively including VAT.

The Chairman of the company said, “If you go through our website, you will notice that the double and single pipe clips are the items we are currently offering discounts on. These are made from high-quality materials, provide great support to pipes, and are one of our highest selling items.”

These snap-on open pipe clips made from high-grade polymer offer sturdy and reliable fixing solution. Anyone who has expertise with a drill and a hammer can fix them to any wall and ceiling using standard 8 and 10 size wood screws. Both of the double and single pipe clips are sold in a pack of 100.