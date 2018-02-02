Digital Marketers India celebrated their first work anniversary on 1st Feb. The stated full-service digital marketing agency had started on 1st Feb, 2017 and has been in operations since then. The company has made tremendous success in the past one year. Ash Vyas, Director of the company celebrated the first company anniversary with the staff and delegates. The company’s director shared about their journey so far and the progress made. She also shared about their future plans.

“I am glad and happy on this day. Started with one person and minimal monthly investment, with hard work, passion and clear vision, we could come so far. I am thankful to our digital marketing expert team who worked above and beyond to delight our customers.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

The company has catered 25+ clients all across the globe with their different digital marketing and IT services, including, but not limited to,

• SEO

• Social Media Optimization (SMO)

• Social Media Marketing (SMM)

• Content Writing

• Professional Blogging

• Graphics Design

• Video Animation

• Landing page design and development

• Web Development

• Software Development

The company has expanded its service area to following digital marketing services in this year:

• Paid advertising

• App Store Optimization

• Mobile App Marketing

• Digital Business Transformation

• Digital Audit

• Digital Consultation

• Email Marketing

The company has also introduced digital marketing resource hiring models to their clients. According to the shared details, the digital marketing agency from India has a team working from different countries such as India, Philippines and Georgia. With help of this widespread digital marketing team, the company has been catering its clients in seven different countries at the moment that are listed below:

• USA

• UK

• Canada

• Denmark

• India

• Dubai

• Israel

The digital marketing agency has been catering to a variety of industry verticals, from traditional to trending. Some of them are listed below:

• Landline Texting

• Artificial Intelligence

• SAAS (Software As A Service)

• Web and Software Development

• VoIP (Voice Over IP)

• Education

• Hospitality – Extended Stay

• Destination Wedding

• Photography

• Travel

• Real Estate

• Research and Data Mining

• And more

The team of the stated digital marketing agency was joyous on the made success and show determination to cater more clients with their futuristic approach and service.

“We are more proactive now and we have many interesting programs in mind. We will be contributing more in the digital marketing industry with our knowledge and expertise. We are discussing digital marketing projects with some big brands and we are positive about it. There is much more on the way.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

The company launched a video sharing about their journey so far and milestones achieved in the past year. The video is featured on their YouTube Channel. The director of the company had written a Blog sharing her experience as an entrepreneur that is published on their website. The more details about the company and services offered are available on their official website: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/