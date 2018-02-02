Market Scenario:

Connected workplace is a concept where all employees are connected by devices such as smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices to work in a smart and efficient manner. Internet of things and big data analytics facilitate the functioning of connected workplace. The major growth driver for this market include increasing need of flexible office layout & design backed up by flexible working conditions, spontaneous respond to employee demand and to save energy costs of an organization. The company will require access over all personal electronic devices of stakeholders to secure its confidential data and provide necessary and relevant business data to its employees which could be possible by connecting workplaces. Developing intelligent building systems at workplace is necessary to help the company in personalizing the experience of employees at workplace and improving returns from employees in terms of knowledge and productivity.

The global Connected Workplace Market is expected to grow from USD ~14 Billion in 2016 to USD ~31 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~11%. The growth of this market can be constrained by variations in workplace culture and conflicts among management techniques used by various management structures.

The growth is also hampered by disruptions in workplace such as ubiquitous and inexpensive Internet bandwidth and ineffective consumer technology among others.

Major Key Players:

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• ABB Ltd. (U.S.)

• Pvt. Co. (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric SA (France)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

• Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global Connected Workplace Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global connected workplace market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global connected workplace market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, types, deployment and applications.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global connected workplace Market.

Segments:

The Global connected workplace Market has been segmented on the basis of components, types, deployment and applications. Component includes- security systems, smart lighting, HVAC control and others. On the basis of type, the global connected workplace market can be segmented into telecommuting, virtual team, and hot desk among others.

Connected workplace can be deployed by using on-premise, on-cloud and hybrid technology methods. The applications of connected workplace can be monitoring, building automation, energy management system, mobile device management and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of connected workplace market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In global connected workplace market, North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of value of its market size. The region is expected to lead in terms of adoption of connected workplace and revenue generation owing to increasing number of OEM in the region.

Adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, sensor tracked devices, robotics devices, wearable devices and infrastructural devices are also expected to contribute in the connected workplace market growth in North America region. In addition, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the connected workplace market due to rapid industrialization and globalization in this region. Furthermore, in Asia-Pacific there is an immense need for implementation of peer to peer technology & solutions and effective communication & collaboration among all departments of an organization, which will in turn lead to development of growth strategies in an organization.

Intended Audience:

• Network Service providers

• OEM

• Analytics providers

• Communication technology providers

• Solution providers

• System aggregators

• End users

