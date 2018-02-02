Market Highlights

The Solar Panel Market is driven by various factors such as increase in solar systems installations and generous government initiatives and policies that support solar energy generation. This is mainly because, solar panel power generation is less polluting and produces less carbon emissions when compared with traditional conventional energy sources such as coal, oil and petroleum. Solar power generation is helping in the fight against climate change as well as it is acting as a source of power for remote and off grid areas where still millions of global population lives. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the low power generation capacity of the solar panels and increasing stringent regulations on the land used for solar power generation sites.

Accrediting the kind of traction the market is garnering currently demonstrating the growth prospects worldwide, Market Research Future has recently published a study report, according to which the Global Solar Panels Market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023 registering a striking double digit CAGR of 20.18% during 2017 to 2023..

Key Players:

The key players of solar panel market are

Trina Solar Limited (China),

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada),

Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd. (China),

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China),

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., (South Korea),

ABROS green GmbH (Germany),

Yingli Solar (China),

SunPower Corporation (U.S.A),

Abengoa Solar (Spain),

eSolar, Inc. (U.S.A).

Currently, there is a growing demand for solar panels in the residential rooftop applications. Other factors that contribute the market growth include significant fall in the prices of key components such as silver and poly-silicone that are used in the manufacturing of solar cells coupled with the gradual fall in the prices of industrial commodities used to manufacture solar panels. The rising inflation in electricity and natural gas sector in the coming decade is one of the prominent factor that will drive the growth of the solar panels market in forecast period.

On the other hand, factors such as incapability of Solar Panels to perform at night without backup and the supply disturbance that occurs during certain abnormal climatic conditions such as cloudy weather even in daytime are expected to restrict the market growth. Additionally, the cost of solar technologies which is on the higher side coupled with the stringent regulations on the land used for solar power generation sites; such factors are estimated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Solar Panels Global Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Solar Panels appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 13, 2018 – Taiwan – The National Development Fund, under the Executive Yuan, has decided to fund a new solar energy alliance in Taiwan as part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy. After several meetings to study the feasibility of investing in a new company to be formed by the merger of three Taiwanese solar energy firms: Neo Solar Power Corp, Gintech Energy Corp.and Solartech Energy Corp, the fund has decided to go ahead and invest.

December 18, 2017 – ‘BP’ a global energy leader with wide reach across the world’s energy systems announced that it is getting back into the solar business through an acquisition agreement with Lightsource, one of Europe’s largest developers and operators of utility-scale solar projects.

