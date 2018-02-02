“The proposal for some of the PSUs to monetize their assets through the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) route will significantly encourage the development of this new asset class. However, for InvITs to realise their true potential, the government needs to ensure a wider participation of investors by reducing the minimum trading lot, increase the leverage cap on borrowings and encourage further participation of insurance companies and EPFO.”
Related Posts
South West Billiards
June 15, 2017
China ProDrill® Rock Drilling Tools in Chile
February 17, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Veterinary Vaccine Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023
- World Market Analysis of Pre-cast Construction, Key Players, Market Share, Market Size
- 20%CAGR Anticipated for Medication Management System Market During 2017-2026
- Next Generation Wireless Network Market Assessment and Forecast Report by Future Market Insights
- Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025
Recent Comments