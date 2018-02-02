MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts”.

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market: Overview

Broad ion beam technology market report provide analysis for the period of 2015 – 2025, where in 2016 represents base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 have been included as historical information. The report covers the global broad ion beam technology market including growth drivers, market restraints and major market opportunities which are anticipated to influence the market during the said period. Global and regional factors and trends playing a significant role in the global broad ion beam technology market has also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive and exhaustive analysis of the market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across various geographies.

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market: Key Segments

Broad ion beam technology market is segmented based on the application, end-use industry and geography. On the basis of application, the broad ion beam technology market is classified into structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors, metallic and dielectric multilayers, ion beam polishing, micro structuring, chemically assisted ion beam etching , delayering (Failure Analysis) by etch type . On the basis of deposition, the global broad ion beam technology market is segmented into thin film deposition, multilayer film deposition, infrared sensors and optical multilayers. On the basis of end-use industry broad ion beam technology market is segmented into semiconductor, MEMS, MOEMS, optics, optoelectronics, sensors, storage devices, electronics and others. As broad ion beam technology market is still in the process of full scale adoption its full range of applications are yet to be tested in the industry. Geographically the report classifies the global broad ion beam technology market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. We have analysed the regions in terms of revenue. Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, GCC (six middle east countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman), South Africa, and Brazil.

Broad ion beam processing for 3D investigation of microstructures has got some essential advantages using multi step processing. With ion beam direction IB 1 slope cutting is being performed with typically 5 to 10 keV inert gas ions over few millimeters of length and upto required depth of 100 µm. The 10000 times larger cut area and application of inert gases with relatively lower energy are some of the major advantages in comparison with the FIB technology where 30 keV Ga ions are being applied to cut very small areas of normally 10 µm vertically and laterally. In the broad ion beam applications additional ion beam processing steps can be used for the purpose of polishing the slope or to do selective etching to reveal the internal microstructure of not only the slope cut itself but also the initial surface and the sputtered region

The report also covers the global broad ion beam technology market attractiveness analysis by application, by end use industry and by region. Additionally market attractiveness of each of the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America are also covered by application, by end use industry and by country. Market attractiveness compare a segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) and market share index.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players in the global broad ion beam technology market based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016/ 2017 (public companies). The major players profiled in the global broad ion beam technology market includes Meyer Burger Technology, 4Wave Incorporated, Veeco Instruments Inc., Scia Systems GmbH, Oxford Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Raith GmbH, FEI and Canon Anelva Corporation among others.

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by Application

Etch

Structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors

TMR sensors

Infrared Sensors

Metal Sensors

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

Membrane Type Sensor

Others

Metallic and dielectric multilayers

Ion Beam Polishing

Micro structuring

Chemically Assisted Ion Beam Etching

Delayering (Failure Analysis)

Deposition

Thin film deposition

Multilayer film deposition

Dielectric and metal layers

Giant magneto resistance (GMR) sensors

TMR Magnetic sensors

EUV Mask

Others

Infrared sensors

Optical multilayers

Antireflective and gradient coatings

Optical filters

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, by End Use Industry

Semiconductor

MEMS

MOEMS

Optics

Optoelectronics

Sensors

Storage devices

MRAM Etching

Plasma Etching

Magnetic Multilayer Deposition

Electronics

Others

Global Broad Ion Beam Technology Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

