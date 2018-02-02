The report on Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by drug class (rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, bevacizumab), application (oncology, chronic, auto immune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017-2023.

The recent report identified that Asia pacific dominated the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market worldwide.

The report segments the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market on the basis of drug class and application.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Drug Class

Rituximab

Infliximab

Abciximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Application

Oncology

Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Others

Companies Profiled in the Report

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Reliance Life Sciences

Allergan plc.

Coherus BioSciences

Biocon

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

BIOCAD

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd

Celltrion, Inc.

