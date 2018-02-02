Pharmasynth is one of the leading third party manufacturer in pharma offering their services to many reputed companies in the industry. Pharmasynth has started its operations in the year 1984 with two manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar. Within no time the company has earned a reputation among the traders, manufacturers and medical professionals for their quality and commitment in bringing out world class medicines within affordable price. The company’s mission is to serve the ailing humanity of the nation through making easy availability of quality medicines within affordable price. They have a commitment beyond manufacturing and serving the nation. The manufacturing units has sophisticated and latest equipment to manufacture contamination free products at par with the international standards. They maintain stringent quality control measures on all inputs right from raw materials to packaging materials and consumables to produce their formulations. The company offers their products within three ranges like ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range. The company brings out their products in the form tablets, capsules, powders, liquid orals, creams, ointments, enema, ear drops and many more in various dosage forms using validated methods to ensure production of cost effective and zero defect products.

The company has the best team of expert technicians and professionals who focus on developing new molecules and products as per the market demands. The company also regularly updates to the technological changes happening in the industry through offering in-house training to their team of experts to maintain product lines and manufacturing procedures as per the industry standards. The company also offer their services as pharma third party manufacturer to optimise the production capacity of their manufacturing units. Many reputed brands use the Pharmasynth third party manufacturing services as they can avoid investing on the infrastructure and can focus on their core business of developing new molecules and promoting in the market. The Pharmasynth company also offer franchise opportunities and PCD pharma to promote products on both the national and international platforms. The company has also won many prestigious national and international awards and rewards not only for their world class products but their commitment and dedication in looking beyond business interests and serving the ailing humanity of the nation.

Pharmasynth also participates in many social activities and other programs to strive for a better, affordable and reachable health care system in the country.

