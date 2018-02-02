Auto-add ShotOn for Oneplus

Automatically add Shot on watermark on Photos using Oneplus Built-in Camera 📷

SURAT, INDIA – February 02, 2018, an application and website advancement organization known as Greencom Ebizz Infotech, declared an application “ShotOn for One Plus: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp” for Oneplus gadgets.

As of now, mobile photography and its branding tends to be better for which application engineers try much endeavors to make applications with progressively and helpful features. ShotOn for Oneplus is proposed for Android devices that incorporates Shot by signature with ShotOn watermark at the very instant photograph is snapped from oneplus smartphone camera.

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizzinfotech expressed: “if you wish your thing to succeed, tune in to your clients needs first and endeavor to embed them in the best way with the thing”

Opportunity to adjust the nearness of stamp bunches like color, size, position grants to make Shot On watermark all the more great and convincing with pictures.

Honorable Features custom with the application:

✔Integration of in-assembled telephone camera

✔Zero exchange off to picture quality

✔ShotOn Watermark Logo Size options

✔Large Collection of Brand Logos

✔Stylish Font Formats

✔Custom logo elective

✔Adjustable Position

✔Editable Shot on Signature Tag Fields

✔Phone Model Selection as per Brands

Summing it up, don’t emphasize your head much thinking of another or differentiating choice to watermark photos with ShotOn stamp for Oneplus. This isn’t just a single, Shot on for Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Lenovo and significantly more are accessible to make utilization of.