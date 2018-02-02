Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Anti Corrosion Coating Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”- Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023

The Global Anti Corrosion Coating Market is driven by some of the leading players operating in the market including 3M (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hempel Group (Europe), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), PPG Industries (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), WackerChemie AG (Germany), Valspar (US), Bluchem (South Africa), RPM International Inc.(US) With their sedulous work these fervent players are constantly bringing up novelties in Anti Corrosion Coating. Acknowledging their contribution, MRFR has profiled them in their Analysis.

Anti Corrosion Coating Market – Overview

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market contest the destructive effects of corrosion on metal providing protection to the substance/equipment used in the various industries such as energy industry (oil, gas, coal, nuclear, hydro, biomass, and other renewable energy sources) Shipbuilding & Marine industry, Transport & Automotive industries that are constantly confronted to the extreme weather conditions and so to the threats of corrosion. Since weather conditions differ depending upon the various regional locations; Anti Corrosion Coatings are specially designed to match various expected conditions.

Owing to the rising demand for the sustainable/ alternative energy generation sources such as hydro, biomass etc. energy industry is booming fuelling the demand for Anti Corrosion Coatings which coupled with the demand from other burgeoning industries like Marine & Automotive industry, is driving the market growth of Anti Corrosion Coatings; which will further convert the market in to a vastly expanded place in the years to come.

Accrediting the kind of traction the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating currently, the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report. In which MRFR asserts that the Global Anti Corrosion Coating Market is projected to perceive accruals of USD ~ 33.27 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~5.3% during 2016 to 2023.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established and small-scale players, the global market of Anti-Corrosion Coating appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Though the large companies have a great geographical presence, the entry of several new companies will pose a stiff competition to them. Emphasising upon new product development initiatives, and geographical expansion; Marketers compete based upon price and brand reinforcement. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players strive to develop a wide range of diverse products each intended for a particular purpose.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

Dec. 11, 2017 – Greenkote, the Ohio-based developer of advanced anti-corrosion metal coatings announced the sale of a new Greenkote® coating system to Jim Lawrence Traditional Ironworks, Ltd., long-respected British creator of hand-crafted home lighting, hardware and furnishings. The Greenkote system is installed at Jim Lawrence facilities in Hadleigh, Suffolk, UK. The announcement was made jointly by Mark Gore, CEO of Greenkote, and Jim Lawrence, Founder/CEO of Jim Lawrence Traditional Ironworks.

November 01, 2017 – Researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and national industrial developer JTC proposed a concept while looking for a commercially feasible solution to safeguard reinforced concrete from underground fires. And that they have invented an economical 3-in-1 coating that provided improved fire and corrosion protection. The new coating, which is known as ‘FiroShield’, is less laborious and less costly to apply, and can aesthetically function similar to normal paint.

October 27, 2017 – Worldwide coatings manufacturer Hempel, launched its new versatile activated zinc primer, Hempadur Avantguard 860. This product combines best in class corrosion protection, at the level of an inorganic zinc silicate, with the application benefits of an epoxy. Hempadur Avantguard 860 is designed to protect steel structures, such as wind turbine tower offshore and on, in moderate to severe corrosive environments.

August 29, 2017 – Flexcrete Technologies, (recently taken over by AkzoNobel) announced that they have developed Cemprotec E942, an anti-corrosion cementitious coating. Cemprotec E942 has been specified by Sir Robert McAlpine, using cementitious technology to protect 1,500m2 of new steel piling to ensure that the 20-year design life of the steelwork is achieved. E942 to provide enhanced chemical and abrasion resistance while allowing rapid completion of the coatings work due to limited preparation requirements of the steelwork.

May 26, 2017 – EonCoat, LLC. A Raleigh, N.C.(US) -based company announced that the company has developed one of the first of a new category of coatings designed to stop corrosion, ease application, and reduce downtime. In contrast to traditional polymer and zinc coating that sit on top of the steel substrate, the corrosion-resistant ‘CBPC primer’ bonds through a chemical reaction with the substrate and slight surface oxidation actually improves the reaction.

May 25, 2017 – Modine Manufacturing Co. (US) a Global manufacturer of thermal management systems for vehicles and building HVAC, announced acquisition of Luvata Heat Transfer Systems, which manufactures heat exchanger coils, commercial refrigeration and industrial coolers, along with anti-corrosion coating solutions.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – Segmentation

The Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Epoxy, Zinc, Acrylic, Silicone, Polyurethane Alkyd, Chlorinated Rubber, and Others (fluorocarbons, co-polymers, graphene, ceramic, and glass flakes).

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Water-Based Coating, Solvent-Based Coating, Powder Coating, and others (antifouling coatings, high-energy cure coatings, nano-coatings).

Segmentation by End User Industry: Comprises Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding, Marine, Energy, Transport, Automotive, and others (pipes & tanks, power plants, wastewater treatment plants, wind turbines, construction).

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Anti Corrosion Coating Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Anticorrosion Coating due to demand in various applications such as marine and shipbuilding industry in China region followed by Japan, and India. APAC has increasing demand for water-based coating and solvent-based coating specifically in India, Taiwan, and South Korea .On the other hand North America region is the second highest production region for water-based coating and solvent-based coating. The third largest market of Anti Corrosion Coating is Europe followed by Latin America and Middle East. Latin America witnessed inclining growth of Anti Corrosion Coating market due to various applications such as oil & gas, shipbuilding, marine, energy, transport, automotive, and others.

