Colin Hay at Puzzel argues the case for a flexible approach to resources and shares eight top tips for turning successful homeworking into reality

London, UK, February 01, 2018 – There was a time when homeworking was the next best thing and then it took a dip in popularity but recently, two major factors have put flexible working practices back on the map. Firstly, consumer behaviour has changed. Customers now expect instant access to organisations and their questions answered at a time that’s convenient for them.

Secondly, today’s modern workforce no-longer expects a five-days-per-week, 9am to 5pm schedule and is open to the prospect of contracting, freelancing and gig working. These two factors provide a real reason for contact centres to look again at flexible, remote, homeworking.

The good news is that technological advancements have transformed the potential for an effective flexible approach. Today’s increasingly cloud-connected and virtualised world has brought with it unlimited possibilities. However, what have we learnt from past experiences and where is the best place to start when it comes to allowing members of the contact centre to work from home?

8 Top Tips to get you started

Managing a remote workforce comes with its own set of challenges. It is important that both frontline customer service staff and remote workers have the information and technology they need to deliver an exceptional customer experience. In addition, managers need to have the right tools to support their teams and control their contact centre environment to their best ability. Puzzel’s latest white paper offers the following 8 strategies to turn successful homeworking into reality:

1.Hire the right people and train them properly

2.Make the most of technology to create an inclusive mobile workforce

3.Create a social aspect

4.Add some fun with gamification

5.Enable mobile management – it’s not just agents who can work from home

6.Implement real-time analytics

7.Maximise workforce management

8.Take advantage of quality monitoring and call recording

Offering remote work options can deliver a wealth of benefits including access to a larger applicant talent pool, gains in staffing efficiency, higher employee satisfaction, lower agent attrition and less absenteeism. The latest white paper outlines five reasons to think again about homeworking along with these eight winning strategies, in more detail and demonstrates how homeworking can become a critical success factor in your own contact centre organisation. Download a copy at www.puzzel.com

