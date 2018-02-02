Market Highlights

The 3D Animation is widely accepted by people due to involvement of visually engaging and powerful elements. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of 3D Animation is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, The global 3D Animation market is expected to grow at USD ~20.5 Billion by 2022, at ~12% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

3D Animation is a process of developing/creating 3D dimensional moving images in the digital environment. 3D Animation has went through many advancements in recent years. The trend towards 3D Animation is continuously growing. 3D Animation Market is growing fastest in the media and entertainment industry. 3D Animation provides view in different projections and angles making it look lively. The 3D Animation engages people visually and thus attracts them. 3D Animation trend is growing among game developers and designers. It has been observed that architects and smart classes segment is also expected to show a trend of 3D Animation in recent years. It has been observed that 3D Animation has the wide scope in construction industry which requires customized animated solution based on industry requirement. The customized solution providers charge high cost for the solution that hinders the growth of 3D Animation market in construction industry.

The study indicates that 3D Animation provides many benefits such as it provides superior ability to portray movements, great visual effects, and time management, attention catching and others. These numerous benefits of 3D Animation boosts the 3D Animation market. The study indicates that the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies and the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications are driving the 3D Animation market.

The prominent players in the 3D Animation Market are – Autodesk (U.S.), Image Metrics (U.S.), Maxon Computer (Germany), Corel Corporation (Canada), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Pixologic Inc. (U.S.), SideFx Software (Canada), The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd. (U.K.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.) among others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of 3D Animation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid developments animation industry has driven the market of 3D Animation in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in 3D Animation market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a sudden hike in the 3D Animation market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Taiwan, India, and South Korea have a fair share in the 3D Animation market. In Europe region, the market for 3D Animation is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of automotive and aerospace companies that are using 3D Animation technology for improving their business productivity.

Competitive Analysis

The 3D Animation market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. More than half of the market occupied by the major vendors. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The global 3D Animation market is anticipated to witness relentless innovations and development, eventually result in intense competition among the Key Vendors. The Market is anticipated to demonstrate high growth potential which will attract several new entrants in the market.

