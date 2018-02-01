Physicians at Nicholson Clinic discusswhat kind of comprehensive support patients can expect while seeking treatment.

Dallas, TX, January 2, 2018 — Weight loss surgery is usedto reverse obesity-related conditions among patients. Nicholson Clinichas an experienced team of medical professionalsto perform specialized, custom-tailored weight loss solutions for their patients.

“We consider losing weight and remaining healthy to be a long-term goal,” sayphysicians at Nicholson Clinic.“We provide patients with the support they need to address obesity-related concerns.”

The Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery is committed to standing by patients throughout their weight-loss journeys with:

• Experienced practitioners: Dr. Nicholson and staff are well skilled and experienced in weight loss surgery. Dr. Nicholson is one of the leading weight lossdoctors in the U.S. As a recognized expert in the industry, he’s been performing weight loss surgeries for more than 15 years helpingmore than 12,000 people lose weight.

• Customized approach: The clinic believes that every patient is unique and should be handled personally and comprehensively to achieve excellent results.

• Nutrition advice: Nicholson Clinic offers its patients both pre-op and post-op nutrition support, both individualized treatment and group classes led by Registered Dietitians that will enable them to improve their eating habits.

• Psychological support: In addition to 1:1 treatment with Clinical Psychologists, Nicholson Clinic also offers weight loss support groups, patient-to-patient support groups and online support.

• Fitness programs: Exercise is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, that’s what Nicholson Clinic also provides complimentary fitness support with a Certified Professional Trainer and self-pay bariatric medical fitness programs.

“We understand that surgery is simply a small part of the equation in weight loss struggles,”explainphysicians. “This is why we’ve assembled a group of professionals to assisteach patient individually and tailor programs that are best suited to their needs.”

For those looking for weight loss options, take advantage of Nicholson Clinic.They offer a comprehensive approach to patients with excellent outcomes.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.