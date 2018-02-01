Study on Vein Illuminator Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Vein Illuminator Market by segment by technology(near-infrared illumination, and trans illumination), by application(blood draw, and intravenous access), by end user(academic institutions, hospitals, and blood donation camps) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Vein Illuminator over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global vein illuminator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global vein Illuminator market identified that North America dominated the global vein Illuminator market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the vein Illuminator market worldwide.

The report segments the global vein illuminator market on the basis of technology, application, and end-user.

Global Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

• Near-infrared illumination

• Transillumination

• Others

Global Vein Illuminator Market by Application

• Blood Draw

• Intravenous Access

• Others

Global Vein Illuminator Market by End-user

• Academic Institutions

• Hospitals

• Blood Donation Camps

• Others

Global Vein Illuminator Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Accuvein, Inc.

• Christie Medical Holdings, Inc

• Infrared Imaging Systems, Inc.

• Translite, LLC

• Venoscope, LLC

• Vuetek Scientific, LLC.

• ZD Medical, Inc.

• Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Ltd.

• Near Infrared Imaging Inc.

• Sharn Anesthesia

