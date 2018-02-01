The latest report on Tumor Ablation Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Tumor Ablation Market by technology (radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound, laser interstitial thermal ablation and others), treatment (surgical ablation, percutaneous ablation), application (surgical ablation, percutaneous ablation) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Tumor Ablation Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. According to report the global tumor ablation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global tumor ablation market identified that North America dominated the global tumor ablation market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the tumor ablation market worldwide.

The report segments the global tumor ablation market on the basis of Technology, Treatment, and Application.

Global Tumor Ablation Market by Technology

• Radiofrequency ablation

• microwave ablation

• Cryoablation

• High-intensity focused ultrasound

• Laser interstitial thermal ablation

• Others

Global Tumor Ablation Market by Treatment

• Surgical ablation

• Percutaneous ablation

• Laparoscopic ablation

Global Tumor Ablation Market by Application

• Liver cancer

• Lung cancer

• Kidney cancer

• bone metastasis

• Other application

Companies Profiled in the report

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• BVM Medical Limited

• Galil Medical, Inc.

• EDAP TMS S.A.

• Healthtronics, Inc.

• INTIO Inc.

• Mermaid Medical, Inc.

• Mesonix, Inc.

• Medtronic, Plc.

